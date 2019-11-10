BC-ML--Jordan-Israel, 0131
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Jordan to retake lands leased by Israel<
Jordan's king on Sunday announced 'full sovereignty' over two pieces of land leased by Israel, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries' landmark peace agreement<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israel, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries' landmark peace agreement.
King Abdullah II said in a speech to the governme ...
Subscribe