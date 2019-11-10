The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israel, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries' landmark peace agreement.
King Abdullah II said in a speech to the governme ...

 

