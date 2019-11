Xi requires all-around progress in military development at primary level

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to promote all-around progress in developing the military at the primary level.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the requirement while attending a CMC meeting held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 10.

...