Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry
said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political
situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long
standoff over a disputed election.
"For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this
process with force and violence means a setback," the foreign
ministry said in a statement. "The Government of Mexico urges
dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it."
