Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry

said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political

situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long

standoff over a disputed election.

"For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this

process with force and violence means a setback," the foreign

ministry said in a statement. "The Government of Mexico urges

dialogue, as President Evo Morales has put it."

(Reporting by Diego Ore ...