Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs
British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for
buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday.
Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the
2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins
with the police.
Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly
$450,000
Clothes, furnit ...
