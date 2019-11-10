Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for

buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the

2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins

with the police.

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly

$450,000

Clothes, furnit ...