The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

2NDLDALL CYCLONE (RPT) - Cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall, two deaths reported (Eds: correction in intro)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake.
The system, which made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 135 kmph, is set to weaken gradually as it moves into Bangladesh through the Sunderba ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 11:52:36 PM. All rights reserved.