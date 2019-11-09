2NDLDALL CYCLONE (RPT) - Cyclone 'Bulbul' makes landfall, two deaths reported (Eds: correction in intro)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake.

The system, which made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 135 kmph, is set to weaken gradually as it moves into Bangladesh through the Sunderba ...