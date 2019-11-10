BC-SOC--French Roundup, 0299

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Icardi comes off the bench to score PSG's winner at Brest<

Mauro Icardi came off the bench to score the winner as lackluster Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at Brest in the French league on Saturday<

AP Photo CXPK117-1106192144, XTC108-1105191714<

Eds: Will be updated after later matches. With AP Photos.<

By JEROME PUGMIRE<

AP Sports Writer<

PARIS (AP) - Mauro Icardi came off the bench to score the winner as lackluster Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at Brest in the French league ...