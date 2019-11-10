BC-US--Passenger Arreste, 0252
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Man faces sexual assault charge after incident on a plane<
A Utah man faces sexual assault charges after a woman sitting next to him on an airline flight says he groped her<
Expands.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Utah man accused of groping another passenger on a Salt Lake City-bound American Airlines flight that diverted to Tulsa for his arrest has been charged with abusive sexual contact.
The man, identified in court records as James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy, 32, was charge ...
