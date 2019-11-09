The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Cold Front Coming, 0198

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Like January in November: Much of US braces for record lows<
Air from Siberia _ yes, Siberia _ is heading for a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England in the next few days<
Eds: Updates with comment from meteorologist; forecast details. Refreshes short headline.<
CHICAGO (AP) - Air from Siberia - yes, Siberia - is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 08:47:43 PM. All rights reserved.