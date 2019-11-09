REFILE-Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume -port official
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Fix typos in headline)
BASRA, Iraq, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Operations have resumed at
Iraqâs Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, a port official
said on Saturday.
All the portâs terminals were operating on Saturday, and
ships began to unload cargo at terminals, the source said.
Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar
shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported
food. Operations there had been halted for nearly 10 days as
Subscribe