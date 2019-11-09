The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume -port official

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Operations have resumed at
Iraqâs Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, a port official
said on Saturday.
All the portâs terminals were operating on Saturday, and
ships began to unload cargo at terminals, the source said.
Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar
shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported
food. Operations there had been halted for nearly 10 days as

 

