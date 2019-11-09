REFILE-Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume -port official

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Operations have resumed at

Iraqâs Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, a port official

said on Saturday.

All the portâs terminals were operating on Saturday, and

ships began to unload cargo at terminals, the source said.

Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar

shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported

food. Operations there had been halted for nearly 10 days as