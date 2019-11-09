Feature: CIIE expands mainland market for Macao firms

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ivy Tsang, director of business development of Macao Yeng Kee Bakery, was surprised that their product sales in the Chinese mainland tripled in the past year, thanks to an agent they found at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai last year.

This year, Yeng Kee brought Macao treats like egg rolls, almond cookies and sesame cookies to the second expo. "The expo is a super platform to develop our market in the mainland," Tsang added.

More than 40 compan ...