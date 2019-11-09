The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Feature: CIIE expands mainland market for Macao firms

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ivy Tsang, director of business development of Macao Yeng Kee Bakery, was surprised that their product sales in the Chinese mainland tripled in the past year, thanks to an agent they found at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai last year.
This year, Yeng Kee brought Macao treats like egg rolls, almond cookies and sesame cookies to the second expo. "The expo is a super platform to develop our market in the mainland," Tsang added.
More than 40 compan ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 10:00:09 AM. All rights reserved.