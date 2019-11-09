Roundup: Xi's pledges manifestation of China's commitment to further opening up: experts

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Naim-Ul-Karim

DHAKA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The pledges made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the ongoing second China International Import Expo (CIIE) to promote higher-level opening up are a clear manifestation of China's commitment to holding out its arms wide open to the world, experts have said.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of leading Bangladeshi think tank Policy Research Institute, said China owes its progress to reform and opening-up.

"So far we understand China will continu ...