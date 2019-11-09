fbl-USA-MLS-expansion

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Charlotte top contender for new MLS club - Garber

Los Angeles, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Charlotte, North Carolina, is the frontrunner to get Major League Soccer's 30th franchise, MLS commissioner Don Garber said Friday.

Garber, delivering his annual state of the league address in Seattle two days before the Sounders face Toronto FC in the MLS Cup final, said Phoenix and Las Vegas are also still in the running, with an announcement likely in the next few months.

"Charlotte has done a lot of work ...