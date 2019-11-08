Brazil-crime-politics-Lula CHRONO-newseries
From palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates
Rio de Janeiro, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail Friday after a court ruling paved the way for the release of thousands of convicts.
The Supreme Court voted 6-5 in favor of scrapping mandatory imprisonment for convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal.
Instead, they remain free until they have exhaust ...
