BC-US--Saudis-Twitter Sp, 0706

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Friends, family support Twitter employee charged in spy case<

Family and friends of a former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia say he is a dedicated husband and father who has overcome recent mental health struggles<

AP Photo NYBZ466-0709192326, LA406-1107192016, LA407-1107192018<

Eds: Updates throughout. Will be updated after court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. With AP Photos.<

Associated Press<

SEATTLE (AP) - Family and friends of a former Twitter e ...