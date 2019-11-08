BC-EU--Europe-Migrants, 0131
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Human Rights Watch says Croatia should not join Schengen<
The Human Rights Watch says Croatia should not be allowed into European Union's border-free travel zone because of its treatment of migrants crossing into the country from neighboring Bosnia<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - A leading international human rights body says Croatia should not be allowed into the European Union's border-free travel zone because of its treatment of migrants crossing into the country from neighbori ...
Subscribe