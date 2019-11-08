SC-LD LAWYERS COLLECTIVE - FCRA violation: SC to hear on Nov 14 CBI's plea against protection granted to Grover, Jaising (Eds: A

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said it will hear on November 14 CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay HC order granting protection from coercive action to senior advocates Indira Jaising, Anand Grover and their NGO in an alleged FCRA violations case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the CBI appeal will be heard along with a PIL seeking expeditious investigation into the alleged violation in receiving foreign grants by the NGO.

Earlier, the CBI had filed an ap ...