NCW-CLASH-WOMAN OFFICER - Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week.
In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police personnel and several lawyers were injured.
Taking cognisance of media reports on the alleged attack on the officer, the NCW, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, said an audio of the woman's personal security offic ...

 

