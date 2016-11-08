DL-IYC-DEMONESTISATION - Demonetisation self inflicted wound on Indian economy: Youth Congress

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a demonstration outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, slamming Modi government for implementing demonetisation on the third anniversary of the move.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

The protesters raising slogans, carrying placards and flags of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were stopped a few metres away f ...