Philippines VP calls for revamped drug war to end 'senseless killings'
By Martin Petty
MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The opposition leader put in
charge of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs
said on Friday it was time to reassess a campaign that was
fraught with senseless killings and had failed to curtail a
staggering rise in addiction.
Speaking at her first meeting in charge of a task force on
narcotics, Vice President Leni Robredo said the strategy should
be as much about public health as it was crime and justice, ...
