Philippines VP calls for revamped drug war to end 'senseless killings'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Martin Petty

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The opposition leader put in

charge of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs

said on Friday it was time to reassess a campaign that was

fraught with senseless killings and had failed to curtail a

staggering rise in addiction.

Speaking at her first meeting in charge of a task force on

narcotics, Vice President Leni Robredo said the strategy should

be as much about public health as it was crime and justice, ...