UPDATE 2-T-Mobile in talks with Sprint on merger, does not rule out lower price
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds background on Softbank, additional quotes)
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Chief
Executive John Legere on Thursday acknowledged talks are ongoing
with Sprint Corp to extend their merger agreement, but he
declined to rule out requesting the $26 billion price be
reduced.
The T-Mobile-Sprint deal, announced in spring 2018, has won
regulatory approval from the Justice Department and Federal
Communications Commission but faces a lawsuit from more th ...
