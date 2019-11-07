UPDATE 2-T-Mobile in talks with Sprint on merger, does not rule out lower price

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Chief

Executive John Legere on Thursday acknowledged talks are ongoing

with Sprint Corp to extend their merger agreement, but he

declined to rule out requesting the $26 billion price be

reduced.

The T-Mobile-Sprint deal, announced in spring 2018, has won

regulatory approval from the Justice Department and Federal

Communications Commission but faces a lawsuit from more th ...