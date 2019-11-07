DL-JAMIA STUDENT-ATTACK - Jamia Millia Islamia student stabbed in southeast Delhi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia was stabbed allegedly by two men inside a cluster bus in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when the student was travelling in a bus with his friend, they said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Asad Shah, a second year B.Ed student of the varsity, police said, adding Shah was accompanied by his friend Krishan Chand.

The duo had boarded the bus from Sarai Julena to the v ...