Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Scottish Rugby fined over World Cup typhoon remarks
Dublin, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - The Scottish Rugby Union has been formally reprimanded and fined £70,000 ($90,000) over comments made in relation to the threatened cancellation of their pool match with hosts Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.
SRU chief executive Mark Dodson said Scotland would not become "collateral damage" of the typhoon.
He accused governing body World Rugby of "rigidity" and said Scotland were considering legal action if the ga ...

 

