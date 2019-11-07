Soccer-Policeman charged with murder after death of Dalian Atkinson

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A police officer has been charged with murder after the 2016 death of former English Premier League striker Dalian Atkinson, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement on Thursday.

An alternative charge of unlawful act manslaughter was also put forward.

Atkinson, 48, died when police fired a high-voltage Taser stun-gun at him during an incident outside his father's house in his home town of Telford in central England.

A second officer was charged with ...