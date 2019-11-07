Saudi king receives CIA chief in Riyadh - state media
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman received
the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in Riyadh,
the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
It said the king and Gina Haspel discussed topics of
interest but gave no further details about the meeting that was
also attended by the Saudi foreign and interior ministers as
well as the U.S. ambassador to the kingdom.
The U.S Department of Justice has accused two former Twitter

