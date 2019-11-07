UP-MOTORCYCLE-ACCIDENT - UP: 3 men on motorcycle killed in road accident

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hardoi (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Katra-Bilhaur highway under Mallawan Kotwali Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi, the trio was returning from Moradabad when the accident occurred near Gauri crossing on Wednesday night.

While Sunny Sharma (25) died on the spot, Ankit (26) and Ajay (29) suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the district ho ...