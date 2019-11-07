Singapore-tourism-technology

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Skip the queue: Singapore hotels use face recognition check-in

Singapore, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Tourists visiting Singapore can now check in at some hotels using facial recognition technology under a pilot programme that could cut waiting times and help tackle a labour crunch.

The tech-savvy country of 5.7 million people is increasingly turning to automation to speed up services and deal with workforce shortages, with robots deployed for tasks ranging from cleaning to making noodles.

Under t ...