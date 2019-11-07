The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Trade tensions with U.S. may have delayed China decision on CR929 engine pick -GE

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade tensions may
have delayed the decision by China's state aircraft manufacturer
to choose an engine supplier for the widebody jet programme
CR929, the Greater China President of GE Aviation said on
Thursday.
A decision on the engine selection is expected to take place
in the second quarter next year, Xiang Weiming told reporters in
a group interview on the sidelines of an aviation summit in
Shanghai.
GE is compe ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 09:26:00 AM. All rights reserved.