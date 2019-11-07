Trade tensions with U.S. may have delayed China decision on CR929 engine pick -GE

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade tensions may

have delayed the decision by China's state aircraft manufacturer

to choose an engine supplier for the widebody jet programme

CR929, the Greater China President of GE Aviation said on

Thursday.

A decision on the engine selection is expected to take place

in the second quarter next year, Xiang Weiming told reporters in

a group interview on the sidelines of an aviation summit in

Shanghai.

GE is compe ...