CG-NAXAL-LD ENCOUNTER - CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Nov 7 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.

The gun-battle took place around 4 am when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was carrying out a search operation in Pa ...