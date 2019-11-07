GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks camp near peaks as trade talks drag on
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Nikkei starts weaker but near 13-mth high
* Reuters reports phase 1 trade deal delayed to Dec
* Bonds bounce, dollar cedes some gains to yen
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian shares paused near
multi-month peaks on Thursday while bonds eked out a bounce as
reports of delays in sealing a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal
left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress.
MSCI's broade ...
