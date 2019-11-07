US-Saudi-Twitter-court WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia

=(File Picture)=

San Francisco, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court Wednesday with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department announced.

The two Saudis and one US citizen allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of the government in Riyadh and the roy ...