Judge shields OxyContin-maker Purdue from litigation until April

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Tom Hals
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma LP and the company's Sackler
family owners will be shielded until April 8, 2020, from
sprawling opioid litigation to give the maker of OxyContin time
to try to reach a legal settlement the company says is worth $10
billion.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said on Wednesday he
would approve an order extending a stay on more than 2,600
lawsuits that accuse Purdue and the Sacklers of fueling a crisis
that contr ...

 

