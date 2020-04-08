Judge shields OxyContin-maker Purdue from litigation until April

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Tom Hals

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma LP and the company's Sackler

family owners will be shielded until April 8, 2020, from

sprawling opioid litigation to give the maker of OxyContin time

to try to reach a legal settlement the company says is worth $10

billion.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said on Wednesday he

would approve an order extending a stay on more than 2,600

lawsuits that accuse Purdue and the Sacklers of fueling a crisis

that contr ...