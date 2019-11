BC-RGU--South Africa-Mta, 0143

Springboks prop Mtawarira retires after Rugby World Cup win

South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira retires from international rugby following last weekend's World Cup victory

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira says he is retiring from international rugby following last weekend's World Cup victory.

The 34-year-old Mtawarira leaves as the Springb ...