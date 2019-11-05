fbl-Eur-C1-ITA-AUT-Napoli-Salzburg lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Salzburg make Napoli wait for Champions League last 16 spot

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS quotes, details ///

Naples, Italy, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Salzburg prevented Napoli from becoming the first team to qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as the Italian side settled for a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Norwegian teenage striker Erling Haaland put the Austrians ahead from the spot after 11 minutes before Mexican Hirving Lozano grabbed an equaliser just before the break with his fi ...