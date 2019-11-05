The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Russian lawmakers back push to make local apps mandatory on smartphones

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday
backed legislation in a preliminary vote that would require all
smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come
pre-installed with Russian software.
The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign
companies and would allow the government to designate certain
locally-produced software as mandatory for devices sold in the
country.
Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say th ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 07:12:24 PM. All rights reserved.