Russian lawmakers back push to make local apps mandatory on smartphones
MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday
backed legislation in a preliminary vote that would require all
smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come
pre-installed with Russian software.
The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign
companies and would allow the government to designate certain
locally-produced software as mandatory for devices sold in the
country.
Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say th ...
