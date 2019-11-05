Russian lawmakers back push to make local apps mandatory on smartphones

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers on Tuesday

backed legislation in a preliminary vote that would require all

smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come

pre-installed with Russian software.

The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign

companies and would allow the government to designate certain

locally-produced software as mandatory for devices sold in the

country.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say th ...