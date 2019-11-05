China to establish 'robust' national security mechanism for Hong Kong
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will establish a "robust"
legal system and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national
security in Hong Kong, the ruling Communist Party said on
Tuesday, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.
China will also "perfect" the system under which the party
has full jurisdictional power over Hong Kong according to the
Basic Law and constitution, the party said, in a long statement
carried by state news agency Xinhua.
...
Subscribe