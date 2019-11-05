China to establish 'robust' national security mechanism for Hong Kong

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will establish a "robust"

legal system and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national

security in Hong Kong, the ruling Communist Party said on

Tuesday, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.

China will also "perfect" the system under which the party

has full jurisdictional power over Hong Kong according to the

Basic Law and constitution, the party said, in a long statement

carried by state news agency Xinhua.

...