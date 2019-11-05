UPDATE 2-India's IndiGo, Qatar Airways to announce strategic deal

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India's largest airline, IndiGo

, and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business

announcement on Thursday, which media reports said would involve

a codeshare agreement.

IndiGo shares, which rose as much as 5% early in the day,

pared those gains to trade up 1% in the afternoon.

Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo

but the Indian airline has resisted.

"We are v ...