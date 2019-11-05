UPDATE 2-India's IndiGo, Qatar Airways to announce strategic deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details on deal)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India's largest airline, IndiGo
, and Qatar Airways will make a strategic business
announcement on Thursday, which media reports said would involve
a codeshare agreement.
IndiGo shares, which rose as much as 5% early in the day,
pared those gains to trade up 1% in the afternoon.
Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo
but the Indian airline has resisted.
"We are v ...
