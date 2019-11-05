UPDATE 1-At least five dead, including infants, following attack in Mexico

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - At least five members of a

family in northern Mexico, including two infants, were killed on

Monday in an attack by unknown gunmen, a government source and

local media said, in the latest case of grisly violence to hit

the country.

Mexican media reported that the victims belonged to the

LeBaron family, associated with a break-away Mormon community

that settled in northern Mexico decades ago, and that ...