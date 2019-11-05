The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-At least five dead, including infants, following attack in Mexico

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates to add TV available)
MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - At least five members of a
family in northern Mexico, including two infants, were killed on
Monday in an attack by unknown gunmen, a government source and
local media said, in the latest case of grisly violence to hit
the country.
Mexican media reported that the victims belonged to the
LeBaron family, associated with a break-away Mormon community
that settled in northern Mexico decades ago, and that ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 08:31:00 AM. All rights reserved.