UPDATE 1-At least five dead, including infants, following attack in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - At least five members of a
family in northern Mexico, including two infants, were killed on
Monday in an attack by unknown gunmen, a government source and
local media said, in the latest case of grisly violence to hit
the country.
Mexican media reported that the victims belonged to the
LeBaron family, associated with a break-away Mormon community
that settled in northern Mexico decades ago, and that ...
