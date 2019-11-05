Caterpillar lays off 120 temporary workers in Texas - spokeswoman

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on

Monday it has laid off 120 temporary workers at one of its

facilities in Texas following its decision to reduce production.

The layoffs, which took place at the hydraulic excavator

facility in Victoria on Nov. 1, were confirmed to Reuters by a

company spokeswoman on Monday. The facility had about 820

employees.

