Caterpillar lays off 120 temporary workers in Texas - spokeswoman
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on
Monday it has laid off 120 temporary workers at one of its
facilities in Texas following its decision to reduce production.
The layoffs, which took place at the hydraulic excavator
facility in Victoria on Nov. 1, were confirmed to Reuters by a
company spokeswoman on Monday. The facility had about 820
employees.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Editing by Sandra Maler
)
