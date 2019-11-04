UPDATE 1-Bolivia protests enter third week as Morales faces ultimatum

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds with Morales helicopter incident)

By Daniel Ramos

LA PAZ, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bolivian protests sparked by the

contentious election victory last month of President Evo Morales

entered their third week on Monday, with the long-standing

leader facing rising pressure from an ultimatum by opposition

groups to step down.

Morales, who came to power in 2006 and has become an iconic

figure in the landlocked South American nation, has defended his

election wi ...