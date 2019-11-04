UPDATE 1-Bolivia protests enter third week as Morales faces ultimatum
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds with Morales helicopter incident)
By Daniel Ramos
LA PAZ, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bolivian protests sparked by the
contentious election victory last month of President Evo Morales
entered their third week on Monday, with the long-standing
leader facing rising pressure from an ultimatum by opposition
groups to step down.
Morales, who came to power in 2006 and has become an iconic
figure in the landlocked South American nation, has defended his
election wi ...
Subscribe