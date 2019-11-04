RCEP-SHAH - Not signing RCEP reflects Modi's strong leadership: Shah

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said India's decision not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and unflinching resolve to protect the national interest in all circumstances.

Earlier in the day, Modi said India will not join the RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns". He made the announcement during his speech at the RCEP Su ...