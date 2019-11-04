BC-ML--Jordan-Israel, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jordan says citizens held by Israel for 2 months to be freed<

Jordan's foreign minister says two of its citizens that have been held by Israeli authorities for over two months will soon be released<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's foreign minister says two of its citizens detained by Israeli authorities will be released later this week, after over two months in detention.

Ayman Safadi tweeted Monday that Heba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri will return to Jordan "befor ...