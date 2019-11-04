BC-ML--Jordan-Israel, 0138
Jordan says citizens held by Israel for 2 months to be freed<
Jordan's foreign minister says two of its citizens that have been held by Israeli authorities for over two months will soon be released<
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's foreign minister says two of its citizens detained by Israeli authorities will be released later this week, after over two months in detention.
Ayman Safadi tweeted Monday that Heba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri will return to Jordan "befor ...
