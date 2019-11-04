PAWAR-SONIA - Pawar meets Sonia at 10 Janpath

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here amidst an impasse between the BJP and its ally the Shiv Sena on the government formation in Maharashtra.

Sources said the meeting was earlier expected to take place in the afternoon but was delayed as Pawar had to attend a parliamentary standing committee meeting.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra in view of the ...