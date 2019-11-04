RugbyU-WC-2019-2023-ENG-AUS-Jones

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

England say 'makes sense' for Jones to coach them at 2023 World Cup

By Julian GUYER

Tokyo, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - England are set to begin talks with coach Eddie Jones about the prospect of the Australian leading them at the 2023 World Cup in France when the beaten finalists return home from Japan.

Jones, appointed after England's woeful first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 edition, almost achieved his four-year plan of turning them into world champions only for South Africa to overwhelm ...