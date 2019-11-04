Spotlight: Canadian firms hope to reach more Chinese consumers by participating in China import expo

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OTTAWA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Canadian companies see "tremendous opportunities" in the huge Chinese market and believe the participation in the upcoming second China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be an effective way for their products to reach more Chinese consumers.

"I have witnessed the growth in China. It's the most amazing explosive transformation that I've seen in the world. It would be a waste of opportunity if we could not take advantage of the CIIE," said Kevin Au-Yeung, president of the ...