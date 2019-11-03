Language proficiency contest ignites "Mandarin fever"

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Mackova Victoria from Slovakia performed Wuqinxi, an ancient Chinese physical exercise mimicking the movements of five animals.

This time, the 17-year-old girl was on the stage of the 12th "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency contest for non-Chinese secondary students, which concluded Friday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.

"The 2,000-year-old exercise is cool but few people heard of it," Victoria said.

In addition to the Wuqinxi, Vict ...