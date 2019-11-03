Golf-Korda wins in Taiwan as caddie earns bragging rights over fiancÃ©e
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA in a three-way playoff on Sunday, giving her caddie Jason McDede bragging rights over his fiancÃ©e Caroline Masson.
In a rare co-incidence, Korda beat Masson in the playoff.
McDede and Masson are due to be married next year, and Sunday was the first time they had gone head-to-head vying for an LPGA title.
McDede came out on top when his boss Korda birdied the first extra hole at Miramar Golf Club in New Taipei City.
Ge ...
