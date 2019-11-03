More space proposed between parents, grown-up children: survey

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Most adult respondents in a survey think parents should give their adult children more independent space, according to the China Youth Daily.

The online survey conducted on 1,875 adults showed that 69.1 percent suggested that parents should give their adult children some space, while around 12.3 percent said parents should have no control over their children.

The survey also found that 70.6 percent of the surveyed adults believed that it will cause conflict between tw ...