Saudi Aramco says posted 9-month net income of $68 billion

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil

giant, said it posted a net income of $68 billion during the

nine-month period ending on September 30.

The company's revenues and other income related to sales for

the same period amounted to $244 billion, it said.

Aramco - in an announcement of its intention to list shares

on the Saudi stock exchange - also said Saudi nationals

subscribing to the listing will be eligible to receive bonus

shares.

...