Saudi Aramco says posted 9-month net income of $68 billion

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil
giant, said it posted a net income of $68 billion during the
nine-month period ending on September 30.
The company's revenues and other income related to sales for
the same period amounted to $244 billion, it said.
Aramco - in an announcement of its intention to list shares
on the Saudi stock exchange - also said Saudi nationals
subscribing to the listing will be eligible to receive bonus
shares.
