The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Saudi Aramco to release IPO prospectus on Nov. 10 - Al Arabiya

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will release the
prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on
November 10, Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya said on Sunday,
citing sources.
Earlier on Sunday Saudi Arabia's market regulator approved
Saudi Aramco's application to list on the domestic stock market.
(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Asma Alsharif; writing by
Davide Barbuscia, editing by Ghaida Ghantous)
© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 3rd of November 2019 12:46:20 PM.