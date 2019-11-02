fbl-ENG-Pr-ManCity-Southampton-Guardiola-Mane REAX

City boss Guardiola accuses Liverpool star Mane of diving

Manchester, United Kingdom, Nov 2, 2019 (AFP) - Pep Guardiola has accused Liverpool star Sadio Mane of diving as the Manchester City boss lit the fuse on next weekend's explosive clash between the Premier League title rivals.

Mane scored Liverpool's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage-time as the leaders scored twice in the final moments to escape with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

But the Senegal w ...