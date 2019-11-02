The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

fbl-ENG-Pr-ManCity-Southampton-Guardiola-Mane REAX

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

City boss Guardiola accuses Liverpool star Mane of diving
=(Picture)=
Manchester, United Kingdom, Nov 2, 2019 (AFP) - Pep Guardiola has accused Liverpool star Sadio Mane of diving as the Manchester City boss lit the fuse on next weekend's explosive clash between the Premier League title rivals.
Mane scored Liverpool's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage-time as the leaders scored twice in the final moments to escape with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.
But the Senegal w ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 3rd of November 2019 12:03:56 AM. All rights reserved.